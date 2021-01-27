First look featurette on ‘Palmer’ revealed

Upcoming after-prison drama ‘Palmer’ cast and crew sit down and talk about the film in a new video featurette.

‘Palmer’ tells the story of Eddie Palmer, a man who has been released from prison and a young boy named Sam who’s been abandoned by his mother.

The 2-minute video gives viewers a glimpse of the relationship between Eddie and Sam, with the crew saying redemption and acceptance will play a central role in the story.

Sam will be played by Ryder Allen, while Eddie Palmer will be played by Justin Timberlake. The movie is set to be released on Apple TV+ come January 29, 2021. Justin Timberlake is a popular singer and songwriter who’s also appeared on movies such as ‘The Social Network’, ‘Friends with Benefits’ and ‘In Time’, and produced hits such as ‘SexyBack’ and ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’.

The first look featurette is available to view on the official YouTube channel of Apple TV+.