Apple Fitness+ could release soon

Apple showcased its subscription based fitness service at the September event. Putting it in line with other services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more; the new service has been named Fitness Plus.

In September, Apple unveiled two new Apple Watches and two new iPads. Since its inception, the Apple Watch has turned into a fitness first device than originally planned as a phone companion. The Apple Watch is now capable of monitoring heart beat, taking ECG, and a lot more. Also, the fitness tracking features on the Apple Watch are very accurate compared to most smartwatches from other brands.

Release by end of 2020

At the keynote, after the unveiling of the Apple Fitness Plus, the company promised that the service will be released by the end of the year (2020). The fact that it’s December now means that the fitness service could launch anytime now. However, there have also been instances in the past when Apple (or any other company even for that matter) postponed some releases. Apple Fitness+ will very likely release this month but there is a small chance that it may not.

“We’re so excited to energise our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies Jay Blahnik in September. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

Apple Fitness+ will also be part of the Apple One subscription bundle the company recently released.