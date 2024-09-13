Flappy Bird making an iOS comeback

Classic side-scrolling game Flappy Bird will be returning to iOS, according to website flappybird.org

Originally launched in 2013, Flappy Bird took the world by storm and enjoyed immense success in the form of millions of downloads. A year later, its creator, Dong Nguyen, pulled the game off the App Store as he believed it was too addictive, and said he did not enjoy the attention and fame the game brought him as it surged in popularity. Flappy Bird is an arcade game where players make a small bird bounce between obstacles to try and get a high score.

The website promised a return to iOS and additions such as new game modes and characters. Flappy Bird will debut again not just on iOS, but also on Android and the web. The relaunch is expected to be in 2025. The group announced they acquired the trademark rights to the game and will share it with the world soon.