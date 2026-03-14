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Flight Sim ‘X-Plane 12’ Coming To Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Flight Sim ‘X-Plane 12’ Coming To Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be getting X-Plane, the world’s most advanced flight simulator. visionOS 26.4 will add support for the CloudXR 6.0 platform for NVIDIA, allowing the Vision Pro to stream immersive games from the PC wirelessly from servers powered by NVIDIA RTX. This includes X-Plane, a flight simulator.


Users of the Vision Pro are able to connect the hardware for flight simulation for a more immersive experience, so if you have a throttle or yoke, the ARKit has image detection capable of placing and detecting the accessories and putting them in the virtual cockpit.

Flight Sim ‘X-Plane 12’ Coming To Vision Pro

Flight Simulator X-Plane 12 is available on Linux, Mac, and Windows, priced at $59.99 or a physical copy priced at $99.99. The visionOS version will be available in Spring, based on the announcement. As of now, visionOS 26.4 is in beta testing, with the update releasing later this month or early next month.


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