Florida pulls digital driver license app from App Stores

By Samantha Wiley
The state of Florida has suspended its digital driver’s license app from Android and iOS temporarily.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles ended support for Florida Smart ID, claiming that the current vendor will be replaced by a new one. The website has removed the app from Google Play and the App Store and instructs users to remove the app from devices as it can no longer be used. Florida digital ID holders must show their physical cards in the meantime until the matter is resolved.

The sudden removal of the app from digital shelves is caused by a vendor issue, with FLHSMV planning to have a new version up and running by 2025. Users are led to send emails to receive notifications on when the new app is available. The smart ID app launched in November 2021 and was fully operational a month later.

