Apple might launch a foldable iPhone in 2026

The smartphone industry has seen a slew of foldable smartphone releases in the past few years from giants such as Samsung, Microsoft, and Google. However, Apple continues to exercise its approach of slow adoption of new technologies.

According to a report by BGR, based on information collected from display analysts at DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), the first foldable iPhone will launch in 2026. It is a longtime coming move from Apple, as many people have started appreciating foldable phones, as they bring the compactness of a phone while also providing a large tablet-sized screen when required.

Samsung leads the foldable smartphones market

While Samsung has been releasing brilliant foldable smartphones, some continue to complain that it does not meet their quality requirements and lacks refinement in some aspects. According to tech industry experts, Samsung Fold smartphones are the best foldable smartphone in the market right now. It is to be seen how Apple approaches the foldable smartphone game, as the company is known to take time to release prior to releasing products with newer technologies.

Galaxy Fold [Image Credits: Samsung]

It was also reported a few weeks ago that Apple is working on a massive 20-inch foldable iPad. However, no release timeline has been predicted which likely means that it will not release in the next 2-3 years. Further, the report states that the foldable 20-inch iPad will have an almost invisible crease.

The DSCC reportedly refers to the foldable iPad as the foldable iPad Pro, according to BGR. The unfolded iPad Pro will be equivalent to two iPads placed side-by-side. It will offer the best laptop-tablet experience in a foldable package.

It is unclear whether the foldable iPad will bring more macOS features onboard. If Apple is releasing a two-screen iPad, it would ideally make sense to bring more “Pro” features and apps. The company has largely stayed away from merging the Mac and the iPad but has steadily been unifying the platforms’ experiences.