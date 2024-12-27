News

Apple might launch a foldable iPhone in 2026

By Abhay Ram
Foldable iPhone render
Foldable iPhone render

The smartphone industry has seen a slew of foldable smartphone releases in the past few years from giants such as Samsung, Microsoft, and Google. However, Apple continues to exercise its approach of slow adoption of new technologies. 

Advertisements

According to a report by BGR, based on information collected from display analysts at DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), the first foldable iPhone will launch in 2026. It is a longtime coming move from Apple, as many people have started appreciating foldable phones, as they bring the compactness of a phone while also providing a large tablet-sized screen when required.

Foldable iPhone render

Samsung leads the foldable smartphones market

While Samsung has been releasing brilliant foldable smartphones, some continue to complain that it does not meet their quality requirements and lacks refinement in some aspects. According to tech industry experts, Samsung Fold smartphones are the best foldable smartphone in the market right now. It is to be seen how Apple approaches the foldable smartphone game, as the company is known to take time to release prior to releasing products with newer technologies.

Advertisements

Galaxy Fold by Samsung
Galaxy Fold [Image Credits: Samsung]

It was also reported a few weeks ago that Apple is working on a massive 20-inch foldable iPad. However, no release timeline has been predicted which likely means that it will not release in the next 2-3 years. Further, the report states that the foldable 20-inch iPad will have an almost invisible crease.

The DSCC reportedly refers to the foldable iPad as the foldable iPad Pro, according to BGR. The unfolded iPad Pro will be equivalent to two iPads placed side-by-side. It will offer the best laptop-tablet experience in a foldable package.

It is unclear whether the foldable iPad will bring more macOS features onboard. If Apple is releasing a two-screen iPad, it would ideally make sense to bring more “Pro” features and apps. The company has largely stayed away from merging the Mac and the iPad but has steadily been unifying the platforms’ experiences.

Advertisements

Latest News
ByteDance
Apple in talks with ByteDance and Tencent for Apple Intelligence launch in China
1 Min Read
Foxconn
Foxconn to begin microLED production
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on iOS 18.2.1
1 Min Read
Apple
Developing a search engine not a plan for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple’s
Report reveals Apple’s rocky partnership with Nvidia
1 Min Read
Apple Maps Web Look Around
Apple Maps’ Look Around in now available on web
2 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air: The perfect laptop for most
3 Min Read
Apple SVP Services Eddy Cue says "economically risky" to compete with Google Search
Apple leadership says “economically risky” to compete with Google Search
3 Min Read
iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 series to sport an all-new design
2 Min Read
AirTag 4-Pack
The AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple might launch a new Apple TV in 2025
1 Min Read
Lost your password?