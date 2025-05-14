Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac might debut before 2030

Several reports claim that a foldable iPad and a touchscreen Mac device could make it to the public before 2030.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that a foldable iPad might make an appearance beside the foldable iPhone in 2027. He said that Apple is planning to expand on the idea of robotic devices and foldable screens, and expects they will start arriving in the second half of this decade. Supplementing the idea is that the iPad mini will be the first to get the foldable treatment, where it takes the dimensions of an iPhone when folded. Meanwhile, Jeff Pu said that the iPhone Fold will launch in 2026, followed by its larger counterpart using the same technology shortly after.

Apple has filed several patents pertaining to the use of a touchscreen for a Mac. However, in the most recent interview, Craig Federighi said that having to touch a screen is a ‘pretty fatiguing thing to do’.