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Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones

By Samantha Wiley
Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones

Lamine Yamal, football superstar, arrived at the Spanish national team’s training camp ahead of the World Cup. The star looks to be rocking an unreleased pair of over-ear earphones. The earphones also surfaced in the FCC United States database last week, which was speculated to be a new product from Beats instead of being an Apple product.


Many photos were shared by Yamal alongside a video clip of him getting to training camp wearing the new over-ear headphones with a pink color on Instagram. No other information on the headphones was found other than what was in the FCC database.

Football Star Lamine Yamal Spotted Wearing Unreleased Over-Ear Beats Headphones

It is uncertain whether they will have the branding of Beats Studio Pro or a new name, as they have a different design compared to the Beats Studio Pro, featuring a different headband design and exteriors that look flatter, located on the ear cups.


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