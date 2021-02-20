For All Mankind season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+

Apple has now released the second season of its space drama TV series For All Mankind. It is developed and written by Ronald D Moore – a science fiction show that explores the possibility of an alternative set of events. The global space race ended but the show portrays an alternative reality where the space program remained important for the United States.

The first season of the space show was released back in 2019. Apple is now releasing one episode every week, similar to how it did with the first season. Binge watchers will have to wait till the last episode is aired to watch all the episodes of season 2 in one go.

Set during the heights of Cold War era

Season two of For All Mankind starts in the Cold War era. The season one set a decade prior, and the season two is set in the year 1983. During this period, the intensity of the Cold War was at its peak.

Apple has also released a special augmented reality (AR) app dedicated to the For All Mankind series. The app covers all the moments that occur between season one and season two.