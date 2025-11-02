News

Former Apple Employee Reportedly Presented Apple’s Trade Secrets Data To Oppo Employees

By Samantha Wiley
In a court filing last week, Apple stated that Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has recruited an engineer who worked for Apple, who reportedly stole important trade secret information of the company then revealed that data to employees at Oppo in a presentation.


Chen Shi was accused of stealing Apple Watch trade secrets to give to Oppo back in August, and they are still battling the case in court. Apple is claiming that Oppo has been holding back on information, while Oppo claims that no trade secrets were shared by Chen Shi.

Before the former employee left Apple, he downloaded and transferred 63 files from the Box protected folder of Apple onto a USB drive, then his search history shows that he looked for a way to cover the tracks he made after taking the files. He was also present in multiple meetings of the technical team of the Apple Watch.

Chen Shi allegedly told Oppo that he would take as much information as possible on methods for heart rate sensors, and he is now working at Oppo while they are working on sensing technology.


