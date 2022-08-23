Former Apple Store worker auctions T-Shirt and business card

An Apple Store worker highlighted his unusual name via an eBay auction featuring Apple Store items.

Ex-Apple Store employee Sam Struan has recently put up his employee t-shirt and business card on eBay for auction. One noteworthy detail is that his business card and shirt reads his name ‘Sam Sung’. The items consist of a business card with the Apple Specialist’s name, the Apple Store address and website, as well as a framed shirt and a lanyard with his name.

While he worked at the Apple Buchanan Street in Scotland, Sam was nicknamed ‘Sam Sung’ in 2010 through 2012. Then in 2013, the competition between Apple and its rival, Samsung, heated up. Struan auctioned a business card in 2013 and raised around $2,500 for charity.

https://twitter.com/samthescot/status/1558848285464399872

A family member discovered another business card, to which Struan will hold another auction. Proceeds of the auction will be given to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center of Vancouver.