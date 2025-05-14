‘Fortnite’ App submitted again for review to the App Store

Game developer Epic has resubmitted its game, Fortnite, for review in the App Store.

It has been nearly 4 years since the game was pulled from the App Store in violation of the platform’s guidelines, which resulted in a legal battle between Apple and Epic. The lawsuit arrived in court, and recently it was deemed that the Cupertino-based company’s anti-steering rules were illegal, and Apple was ordered to revise or allow developers to include links that led to outside subscriptions and purchases.

We’ve submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the U.S. — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 9, 2025

Apple has filed an appeal to the ruling, claiming that the business had the right to protect its intellectual property and interests. An injunction has also been sent out to stop the changes from happening immediately. Epic posted on social media, saying that they have submitted their game to Apple for review and hope to get it approved in the US. There’s no exact timeline of when and if Fortnite will make an appearance.