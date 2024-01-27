News

Fortnite comes back to iOS in the EU

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

The popular survival shooter game Fortnite will soon be available on iOS once again in the EU.

Advertisements

 Epic Games announced that it will introduce the Epic Games Store to iPad and iPhone through the alternative app store policy greenlighted by the European Union. Once successful, the inclusion of the banned game Fortnite will let iPad and iPhone users install the game without having to resort to a cloud service. Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS for some time as there’s an ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple.

Fortnite

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney also criticized Apple’s move to comply with the Digital Markets Act, calling it ‘devious’ as the company will be charging .50 euros for each app installation when done outside the App Store, waived for the first one million counts. Sweeney said they are ‘determined’ to launch the game on iOS while continuing the legal battle against Apple.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirPods Pro
The 2nd-Generation AirPods Pro with USB-C is $60 Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
Next-generation CarPlay arriving in 2024
1 Min Read
New Emojis
iOS 17.4 to introduce new emojis
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $249 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Apple adds new ‘Swoop’ video for iPhone 15
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 187 launches
1 Min Read
TSMC’s 2nm Chips
TSMC’s 2nm chips going to Apple
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Death Stranding
Death Stranding for iPhone and Mac to launch January 30
1 Min Read
X
Passkeys support added to X
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Classical arrives in Japan, China, and more
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Renewed Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 46% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?