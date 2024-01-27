Fortnite comes back to iOS in the EU

The popular survival shooter game Fortnite will soon be available on iOS once again in the EU.

Epic Games announced that it will introduce the Epic Games Store to iPad and iPhone through the alternative app store policy greenlighted by the European Union. Once successful, the inclusion of the banned game Fortnite will let iPad and iPhone users install the game without having to resort to a cloud service. Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS for some time as there’s an ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple.

Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by the upcoming @EpicGames Store for iOS. Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law. https://t.co/MHh6EGVinC — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) January 25, 2024

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney also criticized Apple’s move to comply with the Digital Markets Act, calling it ‘devious’ as the company will be charging .50 euros for each app installation when done outside the App Store, waived for the first one million counts. Sweeney said they are ‘determined’ to launch the game on iOS while continuing the legal battle against Apple.