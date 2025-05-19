Fortnite on iOS to go offline in app store protest

Epic Games announced that the iOS version of Fortnite will be offline until Apple approves the app on the US App Store.

The developer said that Apple ‘blocked’ their attempt to bring back Fortnite on iOS, particularly in the Epic Games Store in the EU and the App Store in the US. Epic then issued a statement, saying that the game will be offline worldwide and gave an ultimatum. Apple banned Epic’s developer account in 2020 due to an App Store violation, prompting the two parties to engage in a legal battle. After the court ruled in Epic’s favor, a new submission for iOS Fortnite was made, this time from a Swedish account.

It’s not clear whether Apple will bring back the game or not, and Apple will have the final say on whether to reinstate Epic’s developer account or leave it as is. The game is not available in iPhone or iPad devices in the meantime.