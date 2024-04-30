News

Fortnite on iPad planned in the EU

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

Epic Games is planning on bringing its hit game Fortnite on the iPad in the EU market.

The company confirmed the move today, saying that a Fortnite release will be coming to the EU through the Epic Games Store. Since alternative marketplaces are now allowed, Epic will be launching its own game from there. The timeline is such that Epic Games will create an iPhone version first and then an iPad version ‘this year.’ iPhone users on iOS 17.4 can now access and download apps from alternative marketplaces, and directly from websites when iOS 17.5 rolls out, presumably in six months’ time.

Fortnite

The latest news is that the European Commission labeled the iPadOS as a digital gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act in the region. Apple will be given six months to comply with the DMA requirements. Currently, Apple is making changes to iOS and iPhone according to the regulations.

