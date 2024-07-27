News

Fortnite to arrive on iOS AltStore in the EU

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

Epic Games’ battle royale shooter game Fortnite will be available on iOS through an alternative app store in the EU.

Advertisements

The announcement was made recently to bring Fortnite to AltStore in the European Union, which means players can download it as soon as it arrives on the platform on their iPads and iPhones. AltStore PAL was developed by Riley Testut and is one of the first app store alternatives that hit the market. Apple is allowing AltStore in the EU after having to comply with the region’s Digital Markets Act.

Fortnite

AltStore is an open-source app for the distribution of the Delta game emulator and independent developer apps. Developers can upload their apps for free, which means Epic Games won’t pay a fee. However, a .50 euro fee as a Core Technology Fee will be collected for every app downloaded after the first million installs. AltStore users will also need to pay 1.5 euros annually due to the CTF.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Relay Service
Users experience iCloud Private Relay service downtime 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple might adopt quad-level cell storage in 2026
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro Laptop is $300 Off
1 Min Read
New PlayStation Apple TV+
Apple launches new PlayStation Apple TV+ offer
1 Min Read
Apple
Green Dot faces massive fines for hidden fees
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad lineup for 2025 leaked
1 Min Read
iMac
The iMac with M3 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Report claims mechanical aperture included in iPhone 17
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Production for iPhone SE 4 to begin in October, as per rumor
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup might have internal changes to address overheating
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Google
Google to introduce new Chrome experience
1 Min Read
Lost your password?