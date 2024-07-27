Fortnite to arrive on iOS AltStore in the EU

Epic Games’ battle royale shooter game Fortnite will be available on iOS through an alternative app store in the EU.

The announcement was made recently to bring Fortnite to AltStore in the European Union, which means players can download it as soon as it arrives on the platform on their iPads and iPhones. AltStore PAL was developed by Riley Testut and is one of the first app store alternatives that hit the market. Apple is allowing AltStore in the EU after having to comply with the region’s Digital Markets Act.

AltStore is an open-source app for the distribution of the Delta game emulator and independent developer apps. Developers can upload their apps for free, which means Epic Games won’t pay a fee. However, a .50 euro fee as a Core Technology Fee will be collected for every app downloaded after the first million installs. AltStore users will also need to pay 1.5 euros annually due to the CTF.