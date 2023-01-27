Fortnite’s new update Halts V-Bucks transactions on iOS

iOS Fortnite users will no longer be able to spend their V-Bucks starting January 30.

According to a recent tweet, Fortnite wants all game versions to use Epic Online Services, including purchasing defaults, parental verification, and parental controls. The last version of the game, v13.40, requires users to be aged 18 or above and agree to a new set of terms and conditions. Furthermore, Fortnite’s V-Bucks, the game’s in-game currency, is locked and may not be spent.

It’s worth noting that the change in V-Bucks spending will not occur on streaming game services. The last iOS version may not be available once the update launches.

Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after the game publisher offered an alternative payment system. Tim Sweeney, Epic CEO said that the game will get back on the App Store in 2023, which might be a reference to a ruling that requires Apple to add third-party app stores in Europe.