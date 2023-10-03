Four notable games arriving on Apple Arcade in October

Apple Arcade will be getting notable additions to its library in October.

Apple announced several new titles set to arrive on its gaming service, which include Cut the Rope 3, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Crossword Jam+, and Jeopardy! World Tour. In addition, there will be 30 new updates arriving on existing games, notably on Cityscapes: Sim Builder and Fruit Ninja Classic+, among others.

The Apple Newsroom was updated today to share four new additions to the Apple Arcade. The full details of each game, as well as updates for the existing titles, can be viewed on Apple’s official website. New Apple device owners can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade- Apple says that eligible returning customers and first-time subscribers can avail of the promo.

Apple Arcade is a paid service that costs $4.99 a month. For a single monthly charge, every game in the Apple Arcade library can be downloaded and played.