Fourth Apple Store in Korea launches

Apple has unveiled the fourth Apple Store in Korea, which will be opening to the public on September 24 this year.

Apple Jamsil is the fourth store location in South Korea, and is located at the Songpa-gu District and Lotte World Mall. This follows the opening of the Seoul-based Apple Myeongdong store. The Cupertino-based company made a post on the official website and revealed that Apple Jamsil is set to open 10:30 in the morning at local time.

The site says that the Apple Store Jamsil will be ‘coming soon’ and led to Seoul’s prosperity. The text further invites the viewer to ‘get inspired’ by the store or as a place where they can recharge in their daily life. The announcement further claims that ‘colorful thoughts of each other come together and unfold like a piece of silk’.

Apple’s first shop was the Apple Garosu-gil in 2018, followed by the Apple Yeouido in 2021.