Fourth Apple Store in South Korea opens

Apple Jamsil opened today in Seoul, with a press release to go along with the event.

Apple’s fourth South Korean location has opened its doors to the public. Apple Jamsil can be found at the Lotte World Mall in Songpa-gu District.

The storefront design is open and features large glass panes, and the cabinets, walls and tables are all made of wood panels. As far as the employees are concerned, the Apple Store employs 115 workers who have a collective knowledge of ten languages among them.

We're excited to connect with more customers in Seoul as we open Apple Jamsil in the vibrant Songpa District! 🇰🇷🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9yEGjbHW1C — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 24, 2022

The Apple Store has a pickup counter, as well as side tables for product demos. Today at Apple sessions can be held comfortably and with adequate space between guests.

The store hosts a special ‘Walking Session’ event, which takes customers to a video walk and an art walk, as well as a photo walk at Seokchon Lake, filming classes and outdoor portraits, respectively.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO also supported the store opening with a congratulatory tweet.