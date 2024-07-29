Fourth iOS 18 beta released

Apple recently made its fourth beta for the upcoming iOS 18 available to developers.

The fourth beta update for iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 was released for testing purposes to developers several days after being initially launched. Developers who have signed up can access the beta update by going to the Settings section of their devices, then Software Update and toggling iOS 18 Developer Beta to ‘on’. An Apple ID will be needed for developers to install and download the beta.

iOS 18 is believed to contain Apple Intelligence, Apple’s own AI technology to be used by consumers. Some of the functions might include generating images, improving Siri search, editing, and refining writing, among others. The features are limited to iPads with M chips and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iOS 18 is only available to developers, but Apple might release a public version at the end of July.