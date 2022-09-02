Fourth public beta for macOS Ventura launches

The 4th beta build for the upcoming macOS Ventura is now released to the public software testing program members.

It’s believed that the macOS Ventura fourth beta is more or less the same as the 6th developer beta, which went out Thursday. Those interested can download the public beta at the official Beta Software Program page or over the air on devices that have the proper configuration profile. The third public beta of macOS Ventura was released on August 9, and the first public beta made available in July.

Apple’s upcoming macOS system is designed to be better than the last and sports several features and improvements. There is no official launch date for the stable version for the public, but those who are looking to get a peek at the features can download and install the fourth beta on the official homepage.

Installing public betas is not recommended on mission critical devices as it can lead to data loss or serious bugs and glitches.