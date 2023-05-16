Foxconn breaks ground in latest AirPods production building in India

Apple partner Foxconn recently broke new ground for an AirPods plant in Konger Kalaan, Telangana.

Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted about the company’s groundbreaking event, and said that the plant will be a $500 million investment and create around 25,000 jobs. Foxconn apparently had the go signal from Apple and set up plans to create an AirPods facility in India. Also, the investment seems to have gone up from $200 million to $500 million.

Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today



With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana #Foxconn pic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

Foxconn has not released an official statement yet, and it was believed that they were hesitant about accepting an AirPods order from their partner. Company officials echoed the sentiment and worried that the profit margin with the AirPods would be lower compared to other Apple products.

The groundbreaking in Konger Kalaan is the latest move by Foxconn in the region. There was a report that the company bought a 13 million square foot of land in Devanahalli for $37 million.