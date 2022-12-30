Foxconn launches subsidy bonus to retain employees

Apple partner Foxconn has recently launched a program to entice its workers to stay.

Foxconn has offered a subsidy to the tune of 6,000 yuan, or roughly $862, for employees who show up for 23 days in January next year, based on a South China Morning Post. Along the same lines, the company will give a $718 subsidy when they stay from January 1 through March 20. The only requirement is that they should be valid employees and stay at the Zhengzhou iPhone factory.

Last month, workers at the factory began a riot over poor conditions, as well as claims that Foxconn intended to delay its bonus payments. Ultimately, the Apple supplier paid more than 20,000 workers to leave.

Foxconn continues to be an Apple supplier, although Apple is making plans to move part of its production to another region. iPad manufacturing has shifted to Vietnam, with future MacBook Pro assembly in the works.