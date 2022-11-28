Foxconn offers rioting workers $1,400 to Quit

Chinese chip manufacturer Foxconn has reached out with a cash reward for rioting workers, but at the expense of them leaving the company.

Following the riot over COVID confinement conditions, thousands of Foxconn workers have taken to the streets and voiced out their concerns. It was believed that the non-payment of bonuses was what caused the employees to act, but then Foxconn managers claimed it was a ‘technical error’.

Now, Foxconn has offered $1,400 or 10,000 yuan to protesters in addition to their quitting, according to Reuters. A source mentioned that over 20,000 employees have taken it and left the company. It’s believed that the new hires were not part of the production lines, and that the 20,000 who took the offer were part of the riot that occurred last week.

The Chinese state government recently said that the company needed 100,000 more employees in order to keep up the production rate.