Foxconn riot equates to 6 million lost iPhone 14 units

Bloomberg reports that the recent riots at the Foxconn production plant will affect a shortfall in the production of the iPhone 14.

The Zhengzhou-based facility houses Apple’s iPhone production and was hit by worker unrest just last week. The unforeseen delay added to a disruption of schedule, which was already affected by the region’s strict lockdown policy.

Advertisements

As such, Apple lowered its production target to 87 million units down from 90 million. Foxconn claims that it could still make up for the loss by the year 2023.

Due to tensions between China and the US, as well as extended lockdowns, Apple has begun looking at other regions for its product assembly and manufacture.

The Cupertino-based company is already setting up an iPhone 14 factory in India, with a target of having 25 percent of all manufacturing outside by the year 2025. Currently, Apple is producing five percent outside of China.