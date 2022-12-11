Foxconn strengthens production capability in India

Apple supply chain partner Foxconn has recently invested $500 million in India to bolster manufacturing diversity, according to the South China Morning Post.

Taiwan Stock Exchange papers revealed that Foxconn has pumped a significant amount of money into India in an effort to boost production capacity in the region. Foxconn already has factories in India that produce iPhones, but apparently, they will begin making iPads as well.

WSJ mentioned last week that Apple intends to move its supply chain from China to other countries, including Vietnam and India. Just last month, the Cupertino-based company said that iPhone 14 Pro supply would be lower due to disruption in Foxconn’s production plants in China.

Demand for the iPhone 14 high-end models increase, while supply is largely limited. There’s an estimated 3-week wait to order the units. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the concern, saying that they’re working hard to meet the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro demand.