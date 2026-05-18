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Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen

By Samantha Wiley
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen

A confirmed cyberattack on Foxconn and its factories in the United States has been reported, with a ransomware group stating that they have stolen important and confidential project files that belonged to Apple in the attack.


This week, the Nitrogen Group has posted a breach on their data leak site, with 11 trillion files and 8TB of data stolen, including Apple files. The trove also features technical drawings and project documentation associated with Nvidia, Intel, Dell, and Google.

Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen

Foxconn is a manufacturer that makes a wide variety of products for Apple, but the company is known to be secretive about unreleased products, with the suppliers usually receiving technical information required for their role in making the product.

This event is not the first time Foxconn has dealt with gangs for ransomware, as they have been attacked by Lockbit in the past.


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