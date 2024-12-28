Foxconn to begin microLED production

Apple partner Foxconn announced that it will go into the AR glasses market with the production of microLED technology.

The supply chain partner is all set to enter the AR industry with a collaboration with Porotech. Both companies will be working together to develop microLED optical modules and wafer processing. A production line for microLED wafers is believed to be set in Taiwan, with mass production beginning in the fourth quarter of next year.

Foxconn further mentioned that AR is a ‘promising growth area’ and said the new facility might be able to needs of global clients in the future, hinting to Apple and other companies’ involvement when the market becomes mainstream and more profitable. microLED is a screen technology best used for small devices such as headsets and possibly on the Apple Watch. In 2019, Foxconn was planning on developing microLED components for use on the next iPhone models.