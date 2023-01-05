France penalizes Apple for breach of Data Protection

Regulators in France fined Apple 8 million euros for its targeted App Store advertisements.

The region’s CNIL, or National Commission for Informatics and Liberty, reported that Apple failed to get iPhone users’ approval before being presented with targeted ads, which came into action in iOS 14.6.

CNIL claims that the Cupertino-based company was using collected data for ads, which resulted in the French users undertaking actions to turn their advertising settings off. The governing body ruled that Apple failed to uphold Article 82 of the Data Protection Act which lead to a fine of 8 million euros.

Apple defended itself by saying that the company is ‘disappointed’ with the decision, and intends to file an appeal. Apple argued that users were given a ‘clear choice’ on whether they would agree to personalized ads or not. Apple further claims that only first-party data is used for presenting iPhone users with ads tailored for them.