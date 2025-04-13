News

France starts moving to support iPhone digital identity cards

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone Digital Identity Cards

The French government is moving to develop identity cards in digital form for the iPhone.

Advertisements

Identity cards are widely accepted in France as an alternative to driving licenses and passports. It’s believed that around 25 million use them and do not need other official documents to show proof of identity. In the latest news, the country is moving to create digital versions of the IDs through the iPhone. A tweet on social media platform X confirmed this and explained that it will be arriving on other smartphone models as well.

iPhone Digital Identity Cards

The deadline is set to summer this year and is given the name ‘France Identite’. It’s not yet clear whether it would be compatible with Apple Wallet or a separate app. France is moving at a faster pace than the US, and it’s believed that the EU is working on a framework to introduce it to the continent.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple
Apple might debut more Apple Intelligence Siri features soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 ban lifted in Indonesia
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp gets a slew of new features in latest update
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple shares new ‘Emergency SOS on Apple Watch’ video
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
More iPhone 16e repair parts available
1 Min Read
M4 Pro MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB is $175 Off
1 Min Read
Razer PC Remote
Razer PC Remote Play debuts for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT upgraded with more memory
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple carrier satellite services expands to more countries
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Smart Home Hub
Smart home hub might face a delay
1 Min Read
Lost your password?