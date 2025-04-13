France starts moving to support iPhone digital identity cards

The French government is moving to develop identity cards in digital form for the iPhone.

Identity cards are widely accepted in France as an alternative to driving licenses and passports. It’s believed that around 25 million use them and do not need other official documents to show proof of identity. In the latest news, the country is moving to create digital versions of the IDs through the iPhone. A tweet on social media platform X confirmed this and explained that it will be arriving on other smartphone models as well.

The deadline is set to summer this year and is given the name ‘France Identite’. It’s not yet clear whether it would be compatible with Apple Wallet or a separate app. France is moving at a faster pace than the US, and it’s believed that the EU is working on a framework to introduce it to the continent.