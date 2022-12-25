Free Two-Hour delivery is now available in select Apple Stores

Apple retail stores are now offering a free, two-hour delivery of select Apple products.

In select regions, customers can purchase an iPhone, Mac, AirPods, Apple TV, iPad, and Apple Watch and have it delivered to their preferred destination within two hours. The offer is available in most US metro areas and when the purchase is made online at Apple.com.

The product bought will be delivered by a courier from a local store at the time of the customer’s choosing. Normally, Apple charges $9 for a two-hour delivery. Other regions that have the two-hour delivery include the UK, Spain, Canada, and France. In Australia, the time limit is three hours.

Apple recently published a holiday gift guide on Apple.com and the App Store for those who are still looking for gifts. Apple products purchased from November 4 through December 25 will have an extended holiday return policy, which lasts until January 8 next year.