Free up essential iPhone storage with the discounted SanDisk 256GB iXpand Drive

iPhones are notorious for lacking expandable storage options, although there’s the iCloud solution. If you’re constantly plagued by the ‘low storage space’ message that keeps popping up you may want to consider backing up your iPhone.

Today, the iXpand Flash Drive Go is down to just $55.99, down $34 from its original price of $89.99. That’s a 38% savings for something that can conveniently back up iPhone files without needing to connect to a computer.

The 256GB space should be enough to last you for months. Download the iXpand Drive app and you can unlock the flash drive’s true potential. You can shoot videos straight to the drive and move the files to your computer quickly, thanks to the USB 3.0 connection.

SanDisk has designed it to swivel and to be stashed away conveniently in your bag, purse or pocket when not in use. There’s also password protection to keep things private.

Buy the 256GB version of the iXpand Flash Drive Go for just $55.99 today!