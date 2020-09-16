Free Up Some Space on Your iPhone or iPad with the Half-Off SanDisk IXpand Flash Drive

It’s easy to fill up the internal storage of your iPhone. The problem is, how to you get them out so you can make room for more photos and videos?

It seems that SanDisk has the answer to that dilemma when they made the IXpand Flash Drive. It’s a flash drive designed to connect to your iPad or iPhone and allows for high speed transfer via the iXpand Drive app.

Today, the iXpand 256GB model is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $128.50. That’s an amazing 53% discount on a convenient solution to low smartphone storage issues.

The IXpand’s flexible connector fits through most iPhone cases and supports iPhone 5 to the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE, as well as iPad Mini to iPad with Retina and those with Lightning connector. Back up is automatically done from your contacts and camera app.

You can even use the camera from the app to save it directly to the flash drive. At 50% off, the iXpand 256GB flash drive is a must-buy!