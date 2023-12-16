FTC hands Adobe hefty fine for making sub cancellation difficult

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Adobe’s overly difficult subscription cancellation process and could be handing the company a hefty fine.

Adobe recently told investors that it’s cooperating with the FTC regarding the issue. The organization believes Adobe may be in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. The WSJ reports that a spokesperson mentioned a discussion and possible cooperation regarding the subscription cancellation procedure, but adamantly says that its practices comply with the law.

Subscription concerns are well-known with Adobe. Users could get locked into an expensive contract, as the company offers three payment options. A monthly fee can be canceled immediately but is the most expensive, while the annual subscription can be paid per month or upfront. The FTC also cites the non-uniformity of the cancellation process, which puts the customer through a complicated mess. The goal of the FTC is to standardize the procedure to make it more customer-friendly.