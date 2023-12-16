News

FTC hands Adobe hefty fine for making sub cancellation difficult

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Adobe

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Adobe’s overly difficult subscription cancellation process and could be handing the company a hefty fine.

Adobe recently told investors that it’s cooperating with the FTC regarding the issue. The organization believes Adobe may be in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act. The WSJ reports that a spokesperson mentioned a discussion and possible cooperation regarding the subscription cancellation procedure, but adamantly says that its practices comply with the law.

Adobe

Subscription concerns are well-known with Adobe. Users could get locked into an expensive contract, as the company offers three payment options. A monthly fee can be canceled immediately but is the most expensive, while the annual subscription can be paid per month or upfront. The FTC also cites the non-uniformity of the cancellation process, which puts the customer through a complicated mess. The goal of the FTC is to standardize the procedure to make it more customer-friendly.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ acquires ‘Murderbot’ series
1 Min Read
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
Take 50% Off the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
1 Min Read
Apple Silicon Macs
Racing game Grid Legends lands on Apple Silicon Macs
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
2nm chips might appear on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Online leak reveals three iPhone 16 designs
1 Min Read
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard is 18% Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
GM axing CarPlay due to ‘Safer Driving’
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade January game lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro limited edition Headphones launch
1 Min Read
AirPods 3
Take 17% Off the AirPods 3
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.2
watchOS 10.2 now available
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 finally arrives
1 Min Read
Lost your password?