Future Apple AirPods to have health-focused features

Apple AirPods may be upgraded with several health features in a few years.

Both the AirPods Pro and AirPods have the potential to become health advocates, as they’re mostly worn by users throughout the day. In line with earbuds helping wearers stay healthy, it’s believed that there will hearing enhancements as well.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg mentioned that Apple will be making AirPods upgrades to ‘make it a health tool’ over a few years’ time. The analyst mentioned that the earbuds may have ‘hearing data’ via accessories, and the health tool elements can mimic the one Apple Watch already has.

Advertisements

Apple’s submitted patents can offer insights as to what the company is aiming for, and some of these include VO2 sensing, thermometers, galvanic skin response, impedance cardiography, and an electrocardiogram sensor. In 2014, Apple sent in a patent to check the perspiration, temperature, and heart rate of headphone users, and sensors that can read data through the skin in 2018.