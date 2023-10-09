Future Apple Vision Pro to become much lighter

The upcoming Apple Vision Pro is a hefty device, which concerned Apple that it plans to create a lighter version than its predecessor.

Currently, the engineering team assigned to the project is hard at work pushing the device to launch. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the apparent weight of the augmented reality headset is of concern. Gurman mentioned that the model is ‘about a pound’ and considered ‘too heavy for some users’, even when they use the device in short stints.

In testing, the headset’s weight was deemed too heavy and caused a neck strain for some testers. It was echoed in demo testing where others experienced ‘light neck fatigue’ after just an hour and thirty minutes in. Right now Apple has no choice but to add support to the weight, then worry about the next version and possibly make it lighter. It remains to be seen if Apple will produce another version based on its popularity.