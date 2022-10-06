Future iOS 16 feature to bypass Captcha verification

The upcoming iPhone software will have a feature that can bypass Captcha prompts through iCloud.

iOS 16 versions will have a new feature called ‘Automatic Verification’, which uses the individual’s Apple ID and device through iCloud. Automatic Verification eliminates the need to authenticate every time the user visits a website and prove that they are not robots.

Currently, Automatic Verification works only on apps and websites that support Private Access Tokens. However, CloudFlare has made it potentially available to a greater audience with the announcement of the Turnstile API. The API is free and currently in beta- those interested can get it through the official sign-up form or by visiting their Cloudflare dashboard.

Automatic Verification is enabled by default on iOS 16, and it’s supported on macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1. However, the latter is in the beta stages with no final release announced yet. Users can view it by going to Settings, Apple ID and Password & Security.