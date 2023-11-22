Future MacBook models to have In-House cellular chips

Apple is planning to have future MacBook models house custom-built cellular chips, according to Mark Gurman.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claims that one of Apple’s aspirations is to integrate a modem into its SoC, which could also mean that MacBooks will launch with cellular connectivity. The analyst further says that Apple might need ‘an additional two or three years’ to have the chip integrated into the iPad and Apple Watch models if the move to MacBooks is successful.

Apple is believed to have been developing its own modem as the company looks to become independent from third-party suppliers, namely Qualcomm. The publicized feud is still ongoing despite a partnership to supply Apple with modem chips, but Apple is now actively developing its own chip to become independent.

The timeframe for a built-in modem has been moved several times- it’s now expected that Apple will have one ready in 2026.