Future of Mac: Will the iPad merge and bring touch input?

The iPad and Mac continue to receive software updates which bring both the devices closer and closer. iPadOS is now capable of running few predominantly Mac apps such as Final Cut Pro. Further, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro are now powered by Apple’s M-series chips which power the Mac as well. The differences between the IPad and the Mac are diminishing year-by-year. However, Apple seems to be adamant about not merging both the – Mac and iPad – platforms.

The major difference between the iPad and Mac continues to be the lack of touchscreen support on the Mac. On the other hand, in recent years, the iPad has received Mac features such as native support for keyboard and mouse with Apple releasing Magic Keyboard for iPad. The Magic Keyboard makes the iPad feel and operate like a Mac – almost – with of course not all Mac applications being supported on the iPad. The Mac, however, continues to operate like a traditional computer – desktop and laptop – with keyboard and mouse input support.

Apple did try and fail in introducing touch on Mac

Apple did try to change the Mac by introducing the TouchBar in 2016 on the MacBook Pro. However, the majority of the users reported issues with the touch bar and highlighted that they preferred traditional function row keys. The Mac went through a period where Mac fans felt that their needs were being ignored, with Apple focusing largely on the iPhone. As a result, Apple had to sit down with journalists and provide assurance that the pro Macs are not going anywhere.

The current Mac computers are fantastic with all the models being powerful, efficient and largely bug-free. However, there is of course the hope that Apple tries something new with the Mac – something better this time. The company could retain the current lineup of Macs while introducing a new experimental laptop which could be foldable. Of course, it would have to be in Apple fashion with the device introducing some extraordinary features.