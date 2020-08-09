Future-Proof Your Storage Needs with the 12TB My Book HD from WD

Having to transfer files between computer and external drives can be a tiring affair, especially if it’s part of work. When you need a central storage solution you can rely on, and one you won’t need to replace for a long time then the 12TB My Book Duo is an excellent choice.

Today, you can get the WD 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive for just $349.99, down $70 from its original price of $419.99 on Amazon. You get a massive capacity storage with features like system backup out of the box.

File transfers won’t take forever, thanks to the USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 Gen 1 support. Maximum read speed is set to 360 MB/s. The hard drive is also RAID optimized so you can just run and configure it quickly. Security is handled by password protection and 256-bit AES encryption.

It’s your chance to get massive storage for cheap. Buy it today!