G-Technology’s Rugged 4TB USB-C HD is now $30 less

Those who want a transfer-and-forget kind of storage drive will find a lot to like in the G-Technology 4TB ArmorATD Rugged Portable External Hard Drive. Today, it’s down to just $129.99 from its original price of $160 on Amazon.

The drive measures just 5 inches by 3 inches and features a fully armored facade. It boasts an impressive 1,000 lbs crush rating and is virtually dust and rain-resistant. Furthermore, the G-Tech All-Terrain Portable Drive has a triple player shock resistance and can take a beating and a drop from three feet.

You want connectivity? The Armor ATD is USB-C ready and Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 compatible and can be opened on a Mac or Windows computer. Read speed is a respectable 136 mb/s which means you won’t have to wait long for file transfers to and from your computer.

The G-Technology Armor 4TB Rugged USB-C Drive is perfect for the urban jungle. Make sure to buy it and save $30 in the process.