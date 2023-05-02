Gain a Juicy Power-Up with the Discounted Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Power users who find themselves constantly looking for a wall outlet will want to get an iPhone battery pack to extend their play, watch, or communication with friends and family. Today, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is down to just $91 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Apple’s power bank is sleek and made for utmost charging convenience. The magnet technology holds your iPhone in place and keeps charging steady as you continue to use your iPhone. Without cables or adapters, it’s simply a matter of affixing the battery pack on the back and taking it off when you’re satisfied with the battery level. If you need to charge both the pack and your iPhone, just use a 20W power adapter and the current will be sufficient to power both devices.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the iPhone 12 lineup and newer. Buy it today!