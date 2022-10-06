Gain a Tactical Gaming Advantage with the Discounted Kishi iPhone Controller

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Obtain massive savings when you choose to buy the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone. Today, it’s down to just $44.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Tactical Gaming
PreviewProductPrice
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad for iPhone iOS: Works with most iPhones – X, 11, 12, 13, 13 Max - Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia - Lightning Port Passthrough - MFi Certified Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad for iPhone iOS: Works with most iPhones – X, 11, 12,... $99.99 $44.99 Buy on Amazon

Having a game controller is like unlocking a cheat code in competitive games. You get greater accuracy and better tactile feedback as opposed to using the iPhone’s touchscreen controls. Plus, your phone screen won’t get hindered by thumbs and fingers and you’ll be able to see more.

Razer’s Kishi game controller is compatible with popular mobile games, and setting it up only takes a minute or so. Clickable analog thumbsticks and performance buttons really elevate the gaming experience, and a pass-through USB-C charging port eliminates inconveniences along the way.

Once you’re done playing games, you can easily fit the gamepad into your bag. At more than $50 off, you should definitely check out and buy the Razer Kishi Mobile Gamepad for iPhone today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.