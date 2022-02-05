Gain Extra Storage and Discounts with the $80 Off WD 4TB My Passport SSD

Having enough storage space for files such as photos, videos and documents is a must-have, especially for those who are constantly backing up or saving their work or personal data. Today, you can grab the WD My Passport 4TB Solid State Drive for just $449.99 from its original price of $530 on Amazon.

Solid state technology is a much-improved version of traditional disk magnets as it offers a longer lifespan and greater durability. In terms of speed, you get transfers of up to 1000 mb/s read and write speeds, and USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 compatibility. WD has made its external SSD tough by coating the drive with a drop- and shock-resistant shell.

What’s a portable drive if it’s not portable? WD’s product sports a slim profile and is only roughly the size of a credit card. You can easily fit it into your pocket or bag, or bring it with you while traveling or on the go. Get the 4TB in your color choice at $80 off today!