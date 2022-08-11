Gain Trackpad Functionality with the Apple Magic Trackpad 2, Now $29 Off

If you’re in the market for a premium trackpad then you should definitely give the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 a try. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Apple’s Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and can connect to any Mac and supported iPad models with ease. Once enabled, you can take advantage of the Force Touch for various desktop applications. Four sensors underneath work and detect subtle pressure differences to produce various content.

The trackpad has an edge-to-edge glass surface that’s 30 percent larger than the Trackpad 1. Furthermore, you get a lower profile which means swiping and scrolling is easier and more comfortable than ever.

Automatic pairing makes working with the Trackpad 2 a snap. It can connect via Lightning port or Bluetooth, then work for around a month before needing to be recharged. At $29 off, you should definitely consider buying the discounted Apple Magic Trackpad 2.