Gallaudet University commencement address to be delivered by Tim Cook

Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently accepted the invitation to deliver the commencement speech at Gallaudet University.

Gallaudet University is an educational institution for the deafblind, deaf and hard of hearing. A Twitter exchange revealed a video of Molly Feanny, a student speaker at Gallaudet inviting Cook to speak on May 13 for the school’s 152nd Commencement.

In the minute-long video, Feanny used American Sign Language to say that they (the university) would be honoured to have Cook deliver the commencement address, accompanied by a voiceover and subtitles.

Thanks so much Molly, I’d be honored! See you there! 🦬 https://t.co/eSmy1uyFu7 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2022

Cook responded on Twitter and said that he’d be honoured to accept the invitation. After the confirmation, the university launched a formal press release where Cook was met with high regard by Gallaudet University President Roberta Cordano.

The 152nd Commencement will be the first in-person ceremony held in Gallaudet since the onset of COVID. The last commencement speech by Cook was in 2020 at the Ohio State University.