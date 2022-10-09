Gallaudet University gains ‘Apple Distinguished School’ title

Gallaudet University in Washington, DC recently gained the status of ‘Distinguished School’ by Apple.

Apple designated the title to Gallaudet University, which will run starting this year until 2025. The reason for the commendation was the school’s dedication to teaching ASL, or American Sign Language. Gallaudet and Apple have a history of collaboration, which includes extensive use of the company’s software and hardware for its students and educators.

The ‘Apple Distinguished School’ designation merits acknowledgement and usually means that the university has leveraged Apple technology for academic accomplishment. The Cupertino-based company has also given the university’s K-12 program the ‘Distinguished School’ status for the same reason.

Cook recently gave the commencement address at the Gallaudet University, saying that technology shouldn’t be the focus but rather an instrument to help people. The Apple CEO advised the young graduates that they should ‘lead with their values’.

Gallaudet University is a private school for the deaf and hard of hearing, and is located in Washington, DC.