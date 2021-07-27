Game and Work with Accuracy with the $50 Off ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

If you’re looking to get better with your game then getting a quality mechanical keyboard is the first step. Today, the ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO Mechanical Keyboard is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The keyboard sports a lower bounce and premium components to reduce lag time and allow for faster input. Actuation is a perfect balance of speed and responsiveness, which you’ll definitely want on your side when things heat up in multiplayer.

The top plate is made from anodized aluminum, which feels robust and reinforces the key switches at the same time. The keyboard provides a tactile feel like no other.

As for lighting you get full RGB LEDs via AIMO Intelligent technology. Mixer style media keys round out the package and give you added functions for video and audio settings.

The ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO is a superb mechanical gaming keyboard that’s sure to last a long time. At 33% off, it’s a definite must-buy!