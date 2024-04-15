Game Emulators appear in App Store

Emulator apps have begun showing up on the App Store after several rule changes.

In April, Apple updated its App Store Review Guideline 4.7 to include game emulators in iPadOS and iOS. Specifically, classic game and console emulators are now allowed in the App Store. Apps that could run ‘software that is not embedded in the binary’, as well as retro game console emulator apps can now be uploaded to the platform. Several emulator apps have now appeared and can be downloaded straight from the App Store, including iGBA, Mattia La Spina, and Emu64 XL, to name a few. The mentioned apps can be downloaded for free and run on Apple Vision Pro, M1 Macs, and devices running iPadOS 12 or iOS 12.

The emulator apps will still need to follow the guidelines, such as setting privacy permissions or sharing data with other firms. Emulators will need original ROM files to play.